34,767 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,301.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.08. 1,265,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,559. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $33.54.

