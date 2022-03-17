3,500 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.20.

NYSE EPAM traded down $8.53 on Thursday, hitting $273.19. 1,442,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,602. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.20 and a 200-day moving average of $553.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.