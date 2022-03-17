356 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Acquired by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 452,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $70.14 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

