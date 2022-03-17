$4.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) to announce $4.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $21.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $22.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.23 billion to $25.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUV. Barclays dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,312,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,440,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,615,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

