4,100 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.