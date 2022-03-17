4,320 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Lattice Capital Management LLC

Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 371.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,466 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 91.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $470,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $6.07 on Thursday, reaching $130.48. 9,665,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,929,106. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

