4,487 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Loews by 93.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Loews by 862.9% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth $90,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $185,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $63.31 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $63.34. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

About Loews (Get Rating)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.