$46.95 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) will report sales of $46.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.81 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $45.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $208.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.52 million to $209.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $230.56 million, with estimates ranging from $225.35 million to $235.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $25.58. 20,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,411. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $521.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.88. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,130 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $28,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 625,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 616,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,419,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,801,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. 32.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

