$73.13 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) to post $73.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.30 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $9.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 650.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Cedar Fair by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.64. 599,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,236. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 1.98.

About Cedar Fair (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.