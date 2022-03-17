$8.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) to report $8.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.82 billion and the highest is $9.05 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $42.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.72 billion to $44.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $48.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.50 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 23,264,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,938,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.92. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $51.82.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after acquiring an additional 336,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after acquiring an additional 347,361 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,874,000 after acquiring an additional 450,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.