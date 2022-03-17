8,104 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 461.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $69,946.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,858 shares of company stock worth $1,230,347. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GO. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

NASDAQ GO opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

