882 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 882 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.2% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.44. 911,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,496,238. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $606.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $122.72 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.91.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 732,621 shares of company stock worth $202,358,058. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

