a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) has earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.56.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AKA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $2,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
