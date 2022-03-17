a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $2,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

