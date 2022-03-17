A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.00. 804,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.13. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

