Abcam (LON:ABC) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,450 ($18.86) to GBX 1,250 ($16.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,650 ($21.46) to GBX 1,800 ($23.41) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.36) target price on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Abcam stock opened at GBX 1,315 ($17.10) on Wednesday. Abcam has a 12-month low of GBX 1,145.67 ($14.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,760 ($22.89). The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 179.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,289.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,490.73.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

