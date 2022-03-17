Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Down 26.2% in February

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,665. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.81. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGI. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 63.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 37.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

