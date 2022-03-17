Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Derek Harmer Sells 10,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 27th, Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $205,440.00.
NYSE:ACEL opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.92.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
