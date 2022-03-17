Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Derek Harmer Sells 10,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $205,440.00.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

