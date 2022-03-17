Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.79.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $324.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.87. Accenture has a twelve month low of $261.13 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $205.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 32,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

