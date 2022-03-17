ACCO Brands Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACCO Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $809.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,298,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,065,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $38,397,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,319,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,275,000 after purchasing an additional 234,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,180,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 119,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 56,910 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $531,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About ACCO Brands (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.