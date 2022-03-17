Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.02. Approximately 32,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,099,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

ACCD has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 198,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,820 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Accolade by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 861,172 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,682,000 after purchasing an additional 737,956 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Accolade by 20.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,936,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,680,000 after purchasing an additional 334,840 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

