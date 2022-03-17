Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) CFO Sells $199,397.65 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $199,397.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,568,000 after acquiring an additional 722,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,307,000 after buying an additional 290,458 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,458,000 after buying an additional 40,920 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,672,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after buying an additional 482,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 37.3% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,373,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,715,000 after buying an additional 373,044 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.