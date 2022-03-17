ACoconut Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $331,440.22 and approximately $37,634.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

