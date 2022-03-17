Acumen Capital Boosts IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target to C$17.50

IBI Group (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Acumen Capital from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.69.

TSE:IBG opened at C$14.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$441.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.77. IBI Group has a 1-year low of C$9.64 and a 1-year high of C$14.80.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

