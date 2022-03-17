Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of AE stock opened at $33.91 on Thursday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.99.
Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.40). Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%.
About Adams Resources & Energy (Get Rating)
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.
