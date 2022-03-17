Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of AE stock opened at $33.91 on Thursday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.40). Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. City State Bank acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 7,911.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

