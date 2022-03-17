Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADAP. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADAP opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $287.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.