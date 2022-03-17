Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Adicet Bio stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $509.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $59,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,480. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,933 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 384.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 212,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 168,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 330.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 125,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 477.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

