Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Adicet Bio stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $509.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,933 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 384.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 212,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 168,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 330.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 125,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 477.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
