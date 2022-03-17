adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €300.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €300.00 ($329.67) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.28% from the stock’s current price.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($318.68) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($351.65) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($318.68) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($318.68) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €304.06 ($334.13).

FRA:ADS opened at €213.60 ($234.73) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €231.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €259.48. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($220.89).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

