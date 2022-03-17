Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,630 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,950 ($38.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.20) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. HSBC raised Admiral Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,337.56.
Admiral Group stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66. Admiral Group has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $51.84.
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Admiral Group (AMIGY)
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.