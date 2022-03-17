Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,630 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,950 ($38.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.20) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. HSBC raised Admiral Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,337.56.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66. Admiral Group has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $51.84.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.