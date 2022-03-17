Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,377,882,000 after buying an additional 349,132 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $442.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.94. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.43.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

