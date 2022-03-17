Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $625.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $625.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.29% from the stock’s current price.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $659.43.

Adobe stock opened at $442.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $485.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $340,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.8% during the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 40,118 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 263 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

