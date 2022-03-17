Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

AEIS stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.36. 10,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $77.79 and a 52-week high of $122.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

