AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) Trading 1.4% Higher

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.55. 10,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 9,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51.

Get AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SENT. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the third quarter valued at $448,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.