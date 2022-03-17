AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the February 13th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

AEA-Bridges Impact stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. AEA-Bridges Impact has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

