AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Up 26.4% in February

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the February 13th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 48.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 30,277 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 47.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,350,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,184,000 after acquiring an additional 187,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,167. AerCap has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

