AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.230-$1.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.39 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.44. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $128.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,714.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,530,000 after acquiring an additional 108,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AeroVironment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $15,718,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AeroVironment by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.