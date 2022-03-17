AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives $2.68 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIBRF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.75 ($3.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.19) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

AIBRF remained flat at $$2.11 during trading on Friday. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

