AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 17,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 472,910 shares.The stock last traded at $2.50 and had previously closed at $2.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.

AiHuiShou International ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. Equities research analysts expect that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.