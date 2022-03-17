Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $194.02. 626,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,911. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.83 and a 200-day moving average of $201.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.91 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total transaction of $617,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

