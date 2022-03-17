Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 26000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$8.93 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00.

In related news, Director Mark Thomas Brown bought 500,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,550,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$808,569.51. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 530,000 shares of company stock worth $37,225.

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

