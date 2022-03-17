Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $77.76

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.76, but opened at $73.78. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $74.74, with a volume of 799,608 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.17. The company has a market cap of $284.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

