Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $77.76

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.76, but opened at $73.78. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $74.74, with a volume of 799,608 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.17. The company has a market cap of $284.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.