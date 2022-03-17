Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Short Interest Up 16.1% in February

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,417 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 919,320 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 209,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 753,296 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

