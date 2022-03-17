Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTFGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$61.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$51.00.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday.

ANCTF traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,220. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

