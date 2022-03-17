Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$65.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.85% from the company’s current price.

ATD has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.17.

TSE ATD traded up C$0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$51.65. 951,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,040. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$45.23 and a 1 year high of C$55.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The company has a market cap of C$54.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81.

