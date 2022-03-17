Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Insider Purchases £6,048 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Tim Scholefield acquired 2,400 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £6,048 ($7,864.76).

Tim Scholefield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Tim Scholefield acquired 2,000 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,120 ($6,658.00).

Shares of LON:ATT opened at GBX 269 ($3.50) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 280.43. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 233.49 ($3.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 378.85 ($4.93). The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 3.18.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

