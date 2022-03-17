Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Teknova updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TKNO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.00. 102,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alpha Teknova has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $30.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKNO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 424,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 100,223 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 38,730 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TKNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

