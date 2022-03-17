Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $261.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.41. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Altimmune by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Altimmune by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Altimmune by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Altimmune by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altimmune by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

