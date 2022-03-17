Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.73

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.73 and last traded at C$14.44, with a volume of 50785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARR shares. Cormark lifted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.88.

The company has a current ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 20.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$381.27 million and a P/E ratio of -78.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.32.

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. will post 0.118121 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

