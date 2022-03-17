Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Alzamend Neuro stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 780,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,975. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. Alzamend Neuro has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $33.55.

In related news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $32,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 84,612 shares of company stock worth $150,940.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

