Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 160,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 710,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $552.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 6.03%.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director C James Prieur acquired 10,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Trick acquired 3,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter worth $155,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

