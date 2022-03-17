American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Downgraded to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.31.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $98.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.